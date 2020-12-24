Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 63,239 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 160.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 2,558,000 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 489.0% during the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 674.9% in the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 64,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 198.3% in the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.