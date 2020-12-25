-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.11). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $1,019,561.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,173.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock worth $68,148,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 19,919,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,687,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

