-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $159.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $159.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

