$0.14 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Culp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%.

CULP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Culp stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Culp by 133.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

