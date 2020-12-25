$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

NYSE:NOA opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 111,712 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

