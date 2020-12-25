$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. BidaskClub raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $398.51 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.57 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

