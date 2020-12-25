$0.32 EPS Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 106.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 432,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

