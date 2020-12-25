-$0.46 EPS Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 234.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 114,963 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

