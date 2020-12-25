$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of TUP remained flat at $$35.37 during midday trading on Friday. 326,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -208.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

