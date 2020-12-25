$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Xcel Energy also posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

