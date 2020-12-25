-$0.67 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.37). Express posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 452.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Express by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Express stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,356. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 1, 2020, it operated 381 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 214 factory outlet stores.

