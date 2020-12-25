$0.73 EPS Expected for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sony reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Sony stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

