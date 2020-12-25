$1.24 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce $1.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620,000.00 and the highest is $2.11 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $4.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 million to $5.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.53 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 2,072,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,889. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

