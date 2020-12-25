$1.38 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 319,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

