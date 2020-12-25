$180.83 Million in Sales Expected for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post sales of $180.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.30 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $635.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $62,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $134.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -198.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.