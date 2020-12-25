$25.54 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $25.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.57 million. AXT posted sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,870 shares of company stock worth $1,388,668. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 54.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AXT by 10.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 716,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,830. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 million, a P/E ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

