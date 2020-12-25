2,759 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.