$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Baxter International also reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 146.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $83,463,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $68,957,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 404.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 953,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,067,000 after acquiring an additional 764,382 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,174. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.