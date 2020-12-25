$323.10 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $323.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.20 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $310.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of UMPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 525,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

