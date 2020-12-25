$330.70 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $330.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.20 million and the lowest is $321.20 million. Daseke posted sales of $403.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Daseke during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

DSKE opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

