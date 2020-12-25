$360.30 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $360.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $365.40 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $350.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,079,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at about $2,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Titan Machinery by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Titan Machinery by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 37,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $427.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

