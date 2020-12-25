$4.32 EPS Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $102,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. 523,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,008. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

