$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of HTBX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 788,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,402. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

