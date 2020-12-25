$696.65 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post $696.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.62 million and the lowest is $641.69 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $725.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

TXRH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,523. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

