$830.22 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post sales of $830.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $832.10 million and the lowest is $827.92 million. Plexus posted sales of $852.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $913.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,218,709.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,675. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plexus by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

