9,013 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $44.30 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

