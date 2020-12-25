$93.00 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report sales of $93.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $87.66 million. Repligen posted sales of $69.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $351.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $452.24 million, with estimates ranging from $400.83 million to $488.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.69. 256,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,435. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $212.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 337.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

