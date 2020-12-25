95,925 Shares in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Avinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis lowered their price target on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

