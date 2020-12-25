A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.05

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $461.05 and traded as high as $521.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 128,911 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The stock has a market cap of £572.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.16.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

