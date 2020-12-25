Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Aave has a market capitalization of $943.51 million and approximately $170.76 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $78.59 or 0.00315380 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and ABCC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.42 or 0.02160767 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,006,067 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice, Bibox, BiteBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

