AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of ELUXY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.