AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.
Shares of ELUXY opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
