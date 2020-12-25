ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBN. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

