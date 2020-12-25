Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 7.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 1,365,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,490,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

