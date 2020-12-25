Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ) Trading Up 1.7%

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.75 and last traded at C$25.75. Approximately 362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.31.

The company has a market cap of C$321.36 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.56.

About Abitibi Royalties Inc. (RZZ.V) (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

