AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading 6.5% Higher

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.31. 2,792,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,265,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.