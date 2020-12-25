ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $42.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

ACIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.99.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 206,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

