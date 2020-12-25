Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 8.1%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 3,367,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,308,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

