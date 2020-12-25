Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Up 8.1%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 3,367,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,308,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit