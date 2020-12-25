Actinium (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $291,572.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $244,262.68 and $291,572.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 972.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,120,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

