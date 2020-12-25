Actinium Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Actinium has a market cap of $258,463.83 and $31,205.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 91.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,103,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

