Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

