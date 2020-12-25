Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.12. 175,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 180,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

