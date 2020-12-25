Add.xyz One Day Volume Reaches $982,281.00 (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Add.xyz token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $982,281.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 185.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00316337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00029801 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

