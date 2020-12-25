ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.10 on Monday. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

