Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94. 2,681,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,369,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.08.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

