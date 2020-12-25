Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $1,537.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00638069 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

