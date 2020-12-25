Aeternity Price Hits $0.0955 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $9.05 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 96.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 373,695,274 coins and its circulating supply is 327,874,330 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.