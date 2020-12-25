Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Shares Up 2.9%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. 156,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 397,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

