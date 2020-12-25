Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.45 on Friday. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Afya by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Afya by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.