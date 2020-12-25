ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.58

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and traded as high as $52.29. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 1,483 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

