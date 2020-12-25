Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $72.00

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $69.60. Air Partner plc (AIR.L) shares last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 63,786 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.95.

About Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

